Noise complaints largely ignored despite legal crackdown

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) and the Public Security Police (PSP) received more than 3,100 noise complaints from residential buildings last year, yet only 68 cases resulted in prosecutions and fines.

According to data released by the authorities, the majority of complaints, around 2,800, were directed to the PSP, while approximately 300 were submitted to the DSPA last year.

Most complaints stemmed from noise generated by social activities, with this category accounting for 7,075 of the total complaints. Other notable sources included industrial and commercial activities, which generated 1,306 complaints, and construction work, which accounted for 456.

Despite the high volume of complaints, the enforcement of noise laws has proven difficult. DSPA officials noted that many cases were not pursued due to the inability to detect noise during monitoring periods.

“The enforcement of the noise law has been generally smooth and will continue to be optimized in the future,” a DSPA spokesperson said, according to a Macao Daily News report. However, they emphasized the need for cooperation from complainants to effectively gather evidence.

The DSPA also acknowledged a low prosecution rate, a trend observed in neighboring regions. Authorities explained that the unpredictable nature of social noise makes it challenging for officers to collect evidence, as disturbances often cease by the time law enforcement arrives on the scene.

In response to ongoing concerns about noise pollution, the DSPA has enhanced public awareness campaigns regarding noise regulations, targeting areas where people frequently gather. The agency has also disseminated information in multiple languages to improve understanding among non-resident workers.

Despite calls for legislative changes, the DSPA stated that the current noise control periods, established after extensive public consultation, will remain in effect unless a consensus for revision is reached within the community. Victoria Chan