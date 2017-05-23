Chiang resigns, wants ANM to ‘move on’

Scott Chiang, president of the New Macau Association (ANM), has announced his decision to resign from his post. According to a message posted on social media, the resignation will take effect on June 9 and Chiang will be on leave in the transition period.

Chiang didn’t clearly explain the motives behind his resignation from the leadership of the pro-democracy association. He

was appointed president two years ago, succeeding Jason Chao. However, he expressed his hopes that the “tough decision” he took “will clear the way for New Macau to unite and move on.”

“People run for public office for all kinds of reasons – a fulfillment of own political ambition, publicity, advancement of business interests, or ideological realization,” Chiang wrote. “I played a supporting role in the elections of 2009 and 2013 for my wish of a just and better Macau. I hope my former New Macau colleagues will share my ideal in and after the election and carry on.”