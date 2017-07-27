Macau Radio Taxi fails most of calls

The only legal app-based taxi hailing company, Macau Radio Taxi Ltd., failed to answer the requests of approximately 70 percent of passengers who had attempted to use its services.

According to Kevin U Kin Lung, general manager of the company, in the past three months Macau Radio Taxi received a total of 320,000 calls, but the company was only able to service an average of 1,000 passengers per day.

U admitted that the company failed to respond to 200,000 calls for two main reasons: the company’s shortage of taxi drivers and the company’s shortage of taxis. He also said that customers would often give up on the reservation upon finding a regular taxi to hail.

Macau Radio Taxi currently has around 120 drivers, but only operates 50 vehicles. U noted that the company hopes to hire another 90 drivers, and will dispatch an additional 50 taxis to the streets by the end of this month or early August.

By then, U expects the taxi service provider to be able to service 60 percent of requests for the company’s services.

Macau Radio Taxi started operations in April 1. Every month, the company has recorded a 10 to 20 percent increase in the number of passengers who contact them for a taxi.

Regarding the drivers’ income, U revealed that only a few drivers can make up to MOP40,000 per month. Nine drivers make MOP30,000 per month, and more than 20 drivers make MOP20,000 per month. U also revealed that Macau Radio Taxi has not yet balanced its costs and income.