Driver error causes bus crash

A bus crashed into a roadside barrier near Tap Seac on Wednesday, with police attributing the incident to driver error. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. when the driver, a man in his 50s, reportedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. No injuries were reported among the passengers. Authorities confirmed the driver passed an alcohol test at the scene. Police have since filed charges for unsafe vehicle operation, emphasizing the need for increased safety measures on local roads. Further investigations are ongoing to determine additional factors in the crash.

