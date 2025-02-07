Sands International 10K set for March 16

The 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K will take place on March 16, with registration opening on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, organizers announced at a press conference yesterday.

Registration for the 10km event will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 8), with 7,000 spots available. The fun run, approximately 5km, will begin at 9 a.m. the following day, with 3,000 spots available.

The 10K race begins at 7 a.m., followed by the Fun Run at 7:45 a.m. Both events will start at Sai Van Lake Square and finish at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Luís Gomes, president of the Sports Bureau, expressed gratitude for the event’s strong community support since its inception. “This large-scale sporting event can further propel the development of the local sporting industry,” he stated, highlighting its role in boosting sports tourism.

Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., highlighted the event’s evolution into a significant annual occasion, drawing approximately 10,000 participants from 48 countries last year. He noted that by maintaining this event, the goal is to enhance public health awareness and promote Macau as a hub for tourism and leisure.

Chan Pou Sin, president of the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), noted the diverse distance options available for participants, which cater to various fitness levels. He encouraged early registration and preparation, inviting runners to experience Macau’s unique landscape.

Participants can register online via the event’s website or mobile app, with limited spots available.

Additionally, the popular “Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award” will return, encouraging creative costumes themed around oceanic elements.

Jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd., and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the event aims to promote sports participation among residents and tourists alike.