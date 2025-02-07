Valentine’s Day for Gourmets

For those who are thinking of where to take a special someone to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day, JW Marriott Hotel Macau would be a great choice. with two dining experiences that embody romance and indulgence. From the lavish Valentine’s Dinner Buffet at Urban Kitchen to the refined Valentine’s Day Menu at The Lounge, every detail has been curated to create cherished memories this Valentine’s season.

Urban Kitchen is where couples embark on a romantic culinary journey this Valentine’s Day. An opulent Valentine’s Dinner Buffet awaits, offering an evening of love. Begin the celebration with the finest Oyster Ideale N°4 and Boudeuse N°4, or delight in the elegance of a live Caviar Bar. The buffet features culinary highlights including tender Slow-roasted Orange-fed Australian Wagyu, delicate Italian Beef Carpaccio, and fragrant Black Truffle Honey Glazed Ham. Guests can also savorMediterranean Baked Fish, smoky Barbecued Iberico Ribs, freshly grilled seafood, and an array of international specialties. To end on a sweet note, a decadent selection of crafted Valentine’s desserts serves as the perfect finale to the romantic evening.

To celebrate love in an atmosphere of timeless elegance, at The Lounge, an intimate dining experience awaits. Begin the celebration with premium oysters and the delicate decadence of caviar, the perfect prelude to a sumptuous seafood platter. Brimming with whole Boston Lobster, succulent shrimps, half-shell mussels, conchs, and snow crab legs, the offering is further elevated with a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Rosé Champagne, setting the stage for an unforgettable day of love and indulgence.

JW Marriott Hotel Macau combines exceptional cuisine, elegant ambiance, and impeccable service to provide the perfect setting for celebrating love. So let’s toast to romance, indulge in the finest flavours, and create unforgettable memories on this Valentine’s Day.