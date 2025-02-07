Airport sees growth in passenger traffic during CNY

Macau International Airport (MIA) experienced a significant boost in passenger traffic during the Chinese New Year (CNY) season, with over 170,000 passengers passing through the airport between January 29 and February 4.

This marked a 5.4% increase in passenger volume compared to the same period in 2024, according to data released yesterday.

In addition, the airport handled more than 1,265 flight movements, a rise of 6.7% from the previous year.

The peak of traffic occurred on February 2 and 3, when daily passenger numbers reached 26,000 and 25,000, respectively.

This represented a 4% and 12% increase from the same days in 2024, further reflecting the bustling atmosphere at the airport.

Data from MIA revealed that routes to the mainland of China accounted for 50% of total passenger traffic, followed by international routes at 33% and routes to Taiwan at 17%. Popular destinations included Shanghai, Taipei, and Bangkok.

Compared to the same period in 2019, both passenger traffic and flight movements have recovered to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

In January 2025, MIA reported nearly 680,000 passengers and 5,261 flight movements, reflecting year-on-year increases of 15.1% and 8.2%, respectively.

Looking ahead, MIA plans to introduce preferential policies to encourage airlines to expand international routes and increase international passenger traffic. LV