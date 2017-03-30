Music | Marcel Khalife to play in Macau

The Macau Cultural Centre (CCM) announced that a concert by Marcel Khalife will be held on June 17. Dubbed one of the most prolific contemporary Arabic musicians, the Lebanese singer and oud master is acclaimed worldwide for his avant-garde compositions.

Born in the Middle-East, a region that has been characterized by much warfare and instability, Khalife never stopped dreaming about peaceful reconciliation in his multi-religious society. His contributions to the promotion of arts and culture have earned him recognition through numerous prizes such as the Palestine Award for music in 1999, UNESCO’s Artist for Peace awarded in 2005, and the Académie Charles Cros Award in 2007.

Combining the tradition of the oud (an ancestor of the European lute) with classical, jazz and folk idioms, Khalife has taken his unique sound to festivals around the globe, from Morocco’s World Sacred Music Festival, to Sweden’s Re Orient. Aside from his live concerts, Khalife’s compositions have also caught the attention of reputed musical ensembles, with his scores being interpreted by the likes of the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra and the Royal Oman Symphony.

Tickets at various prices and discounts will be available at CCM’s box office and MacaouTicketing Network outlets from April 2.