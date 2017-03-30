Sino-Luso Int’l Medical Forum starts today

The 36th Sino-Luso International Medical Forum in Macau will be held in the city between March 30 (today) and April 2, with the title “Best Practice in Medical Education and Surgical Skills,” according to organizers.

The Forum constitutes a symposium and a number of surgical workshops, which will share some of the latest developments in the field of medical education.

The event’s stated objective is to “promote excellence in all aspects of medical education” and also to support Macau’s medical educational development. According to organizers, it encourages research in medical education through international exchange and scientific symposiums to benefit frontline healthcare workers.

“It is my pleasure to welcome international and local healthcare providers to this special medical symposium and surgical workshops in Macau,” said the president of the Forum, Manson Fok, according to a statement signed by representatives of the Macau University of Science and Technology.

“This medical training series is our contribution to the improvement of efforts taken to tackle the needs of high quality medical education in this city and region,” continued Fok. “We all expect that this decade will see great advances in the field of medical and surgical education in research and innovations especially in this dynamic region.”

One of the medical education experts attending this edition of the Forum is Professor Madalena Patricio, a former president of the Association of Medical Education of Europe.

“It is great to see this reciprocal support aimed at improving health education in Macau together with Portuguese-speaking countries,” she said, according to the statement.

Among the other notable attendees are two speakers from Australia who will bring new curriculum designs to the Forum and perspectives to the discussion on medical education. An experienced vascular surgeon, Professor Bill Tennent will speak on the topic, “How to set up a surgical skill course.”