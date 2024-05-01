Gov’t plans to revamp structures along Rua da Felicidade following positive assessment 

The government has made a positive evaluation of the result of the temporary pedestrianization of the Rua da Felicidade, which started in September 2023. Taking this outcome into account, it was decided to move towards the original goal of turning the street permanently into a pedestrian zone, the president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Deland Leong, said yesterday in a press briefing after the second plenary meeting of the Cultural Heritage Council.

Leong noted that, according to the evaluation, the pedestrianization of the street has brought a “very positive effect to the area, as well as for merchants, whose stalls there have been significantly revitalized.”

Questioned on the topic by the media, Leong said that since September 2023 “15 new establishments have opened in the street. This reflects an improved business environment, which we hope to improve even further.”

Although there is not yet a concrete date for the street becoming a pedestrian zone permanently, Leong explained that the upcoming steps towards this goal will pass through a series of changes and renovations targeting the street.

“We want to promote repairs to the facades of several buildings to create a sort of unified outlook for the whole street. This also includes the installation of rain covers or canopies and the creation of esplanades for the food and beverage establishments,” the president of IC said, adding that the installation of street furniture is also part of this plan that was presented at the meeting to all the members of the Council.

On the same topic, lawmaker and member of the Council Wu Chou Kit added that, according to the study, the street has had a significant surge in the number of visitors over the last 18 months, with particularly positive results during the festive seasons and holidays.

He claimed that, taking into account these outcomes, now is the time to make plans for the future, which he noted is not restricted to this street but also to the surrounding areas that are also being targeted with plans for revitalization.

According to the figures presented during the holidays of September and October last year 53,000 visited the street, a figure that later surged to about 60,000 during the Macau Grand Prix and 65,000 during the Christmas and New Year holiday season. The number of visitors continued to rise, registering some 114,000 during the 10 days of the Lunar New Year this year. The street was further well frequented over March and April this year, owing to a wine-tasting promotion.

Confronted by an apparent divergence of opinions between those heard by the IC and previous comments made in the media by business owners in the area, Leong said that the fact that the pedestrianization contributed to improving the business environment in the area does not mean that all businesses are thriving and acknowledged that “there might be significant differences from business to business.” She added that the IC believes that making the measure permanent will further contribute to improvements for a large number of businesses in the area.

The upcoming plans for repairs will address a total of 10 building façades. The IC is said to be currently in talks with the owners to advance these works as soon as possible.

Gov’t not to exercise right of preference over two properties at Rua da Felicidade

In the agenda during yesterday’s meeting of the Cultural Heritage Council was also the topic of whether the government would or not opt to exercise their right of preference over two classified properties located at Rua da Felicidade.

According to a presentation from IC president, Deland Leong, after evaluation, the government opted not to exercise this right of preference over the acquisition of those properties. This means that the current owners can, if they wish, sell these properties to other interested parties without government interference in the process.

The IC did not wish to explain in detail the reasons or factors that led to this decision that was part of the Council’s closed-door meeting.