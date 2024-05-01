Two Macau customs officers accused of sick leave fraud

The city’s corruption watchdog has uncovered allegations that, cumulatively, two customs officers in Macau fraudulently obtained over 2,300 sick leave days, costing the government over MOP3 million in wages.

In the first case unveiled by the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), one former customs officer is said to have received more than 1,400 sick leave days since 2016 through claiming that recurring lower back pain prevented him from working. However, the CCAC found that during these periods of supposed illness, the officer frequently traveled back and forth between Macau and the mainland almost every day, often in relation to a motor company he operated.

Furthermore, the CCAC discovered the trips he made involved extensive travel, including long flights, extended driving, and even hiking and lifting heavy objects – activities incompatible with his supposed debilitating back condition.

The second case involved a serving customs officer who accumulated over 900 sick leave days since 2018, citing back and leg pain that required the use of crutches. Yet the CCAC’s investigation revealed that this officer also traveled internationally during his sick leave, taking flights to destinations like Southeast Asia and Taiwan for private business matters.

Doctors who had issued the sick leave certificates to the two public servants told the CCAC that the officers’ activities during their leave periods suggested they may have intentionally exaggerated their symptoms. Medical review committees had also deemed both officers fit to return to lighter duties, but they continued to use their health as an excuse to avoid work.

The CCAC has referred the cases to the Public Prosecutions Office, stressing that public servants must understand and abide by the law, and not abuse the sick leave system. The alleged crimes of fraud involving a considerable value are punishable under Macau’s penal code.

This investigation highlights the importance of thorough medical assessments and rigorous monitoring of leave usage to uphold integrity in government institutions.

With over MOP3 million in wages potentially obtained through fraudulent means, the scale of the alleged deception, if proven, could significantly undermine public trust.

secretary Wong orders internalmanagement review

Secretary Wong Sio Chak has called upon all departments under his purview to prioritize the observance of the law in the areas of internal management and personnel following the reports from the corruption watchdog involving customs personnel.

Wong emphasized that it is the duty of security forces and services personnel to uphold public order, ensure societal security, and protect the lives and property of citizens. They are also expected strictly to abide by the law and prioritize proper conduct.

In light of this incident, the Secretary called upon subordinate services to take this as a cautionary example.

This includes reinforcing police orders and discipline, improving communication with Health Bureau, enhancing rule of law education within the police force, and conducting a thorough review of internal management and monitoring mechanisms.

Staff Reporter