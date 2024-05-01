Consulate renews calls for SAR to relax visa policies for Vietnamese

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau has called for continued coordination to lobby Macau to remove visa limits on Vietnamese tourists and workers in a recent event.

The Vietnamese Consul Nguyen Tuan Anh was recently in Macau for an event that celebrated the 49th anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification (April 30), May Day (May 1), the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7) and President Ho Chi Minh’s 134th birthday (May 19).

The Consul made a renewed call for the SAR to relax its visa policies for Vietnamese nationals.

In March, then Consul General Pham Binh Dam suggested in a meeting to the Chief Executive that the authority take measures to resume and expand two-way tourism, including relaxing visa policies for Vietnamese visitors.

Previously, the Vietnamese authorities had called on Macau to expand the reception of Vietnamese laborers, coordinate more effectively in handling labor issues, and remove visa restrictions for their workers and tourists.

There are more than 7,000 Vietnamese people in Macau, the third largest foreign worker community after mainlanders and Filipinos. Staff Reporter