Sports | MOP2m budget cut for the 2nd Wushu Masters Challenge

The local government has planned a smaller budget for the second edition of the Wushu Masters Challenge, as revealed by the President of the Sports Bureau (ID), Pun Weng Kun, during a press conference held last week.

The four-day challenge will take place from August 10 to 13.

The activities will be held in various locations across Macau, such as Tap Seac Square, the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion and Senado Square.

Activities include the CKF International Combat Challenge-Macao and the Fourth Asia Dragon & Lion Dance Championship, as well as other events held over the four days.

“We have some experience from last year, which our team referred to, therefore we believe it will be better this year, regardless of the event arrangements,” Pun said. “The equipment has all been upgraded, and in regard to how the arrangements have been done, everybody will see by then.”

Residents’ preferences, and other practical considerations were taken into account this year as well, according to Pun.

He also revealed that the budget for this year’s Wushu Masters Challenge is MOP18 million, which is slightly thinner than last year’s MOP20 million.

The ID head claimed that the government is planning to spend less than its budget for the event.

“We will control costs even harder,” said Pun, who believes a reduced budget does not indicate a poorer arrangement of activities or facilities.

In contrast, the government will provide an even better experience for the event’s audiences.

The ID president claimed that the Wushu Master Challenge is “connecting sports events while improving the cultural and creative sectors. I believe that some of the days will be very attractive and popular among audiences.”

The first edition of the event last year was widely criticized for the poor quality of some performers and poor attendance at events. Following the criticism, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, said that the event and the possibility of its continuation would be reevaluated.

When asked about public participation and the controversial reactions to last year’s event, Pun noted that the ID conducted a survey, the results of which were presented last September.

The survey interviewed 1,002 visitors from August 11 to 14 last year at several of the event’s locations. Overall, the survey’s results showed that 59.4 percent of locals and 83 percent of tourists expressed their satisfaction towards the event. About 83 percent of locals would like to see it again.

Local Taiji master, Lei Man Iam, told the media yesterday that the local government should enhance support to Chinese traditional martial arts.

The four-day event aims to provide a platform for martial art enthusiasts to learn, experience and train, as well as provide a way to promote interaction and experience sharing among those that are already practicing.