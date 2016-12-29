WiFi GO expands with 18 new spots

The government-owned wireless broadband free access system (WiFi GO) that started around six years ago saw its coverage area expand yesterday with the introduction of 18 new Internet Access points, reaching to a total of 201 points, said the Bureau of Telecommunications Regulation (DSRT) in a statement.

According to the same statement the service will now be accessible in a number of locations that includes several government departments as well as public and recreational facilities and venues like Anim’Arte Nam Van, Taipa Maritime Terminal, the Central Post Office building, the Largo Pagode da Barra (in front A-Má Temple) or the Fai Chi Kei Bus Terminal, among many others.

Among the newly added access spots, is the inclusion of several street locations like the crossroads between Avenida da Praia Grande and Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro (in city Center) and of the Largo do Presidente António Ramalho Eanes with Rua do Tassara (in Coloane Village), among others locations of high circulation of tourists.

The implementation of the system, especially on the street access points, will count on the support of the Macau Post (DSC) since most of these access points will be located in the automatic stamp selling vending machines.

The Bureau also stated that between its entry into operation and October 2016, the WiFi GO system has registered over 36.9 million successful Internet accesses over its network.

Following the expansion in the number of access points the government also stated that during 2017 the system will undergo even more updates, primarily concerning connection speed. RM