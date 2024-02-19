100 accidents involving mainland drivers in nine months

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has said that mainland drivers using vehicles in Macau have been involved in 101 traffic accidents since the start of the program of the mutual recognition of driving licenses between Macau and the mainland.

Of these, the police found seven people illegally utilizing the recognition system to work as drivers in Macau.

The figures are only for 2023 and are a part of the Force’s annual report, which also noted an increase in traffic accidents of 21% year-on-year with 2022.

In total, the PSP recorded 13,563 traffic accidents last year.

The same authorities said that, to date, 1,820 license recognition processes have been completed, allowing mainland-issued driving licenses to be used to legally drive vehicles in Macau.

This process is only valid for private use and does not authorize people with recognized licenses under this system to apply for professional driving jobs.

The agreement that regulates the mutual recognition of driving licenses also allows mainland drivers to automatically drive vehicles in Macau for a maximum of 14 days without the need to register with the authorities.

Before this agreement started last year, mainland drivers living in Macau could not drive vehicles in Macau without having to pass through the normal process to get a Macau driving license, including submitting to an examination in both theory and practical tests.