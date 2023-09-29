112 residential buildings to upgrade electrical installations by year end

The Safety Upgrade Subsidy Program for Communal Electrical Installations in Low-rise Aging Buildings is expected to fund 112 old buildings by the end of the year, with MOP30 million being investment by CEM. Currently, the flood prevention capacity of 218 user substations has been improved, covering 99% of substations with flooding records. The company will review the effectiveness of the plan and consider whether to launch the next phase of the funding plan. The program, launched in early March 2021, is intended to subsidize relevant property owners to upgrade the time-worn communal electrical installations in the old buildings they are residing in.

