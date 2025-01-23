CE highlights importance of English media for Macau’s internationalism

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai emphasized the significant role of Portuguese and English-language media in Macau, describing them as a crucial bridge for international communication and key to enhancing the city’s global influence and appeal.

Sam made these remarks during his speech at a Lunar New Year dinner with Portuguese and English media organizations yesterday.

He expressed hope that the media would continue to leverage its language, culture, and international connections to showcase Macau’s unique blend of Eastern and Western influences to the world. He also encouraged local Portuguese- and English-language outlets to grow and, in collaboration with the government, support Macau’s internationalization and global presence.

Sam urged the media to promote “Macau experiences” and “Chinese wisdom” globally, fostering stronger exchanges between Chinese and Western civilizations.

Referring to President Xi Jinping’s speeches during his recent visit to Macau, Sam said that they “fully demonstrated his deep affection and profound care for Macau, providing strong encouragement and confidence for the city’s future development.”

As he did in a similar meeting with Chinese-language media, Sam praised the Portuguese and English-language press in Macau for their professional integrity, commitment to social welfare, and active oversight of government affairs. He acknowledged their vital role in gauging public sentiment and expressed gratitude for their contributions.

The CE emphasized that the government will continue to support the press in performing its duties, facilitating access to information, and ensuring press freedom as guaranteed by Macau’s Basic Law and the Press Law. Victoria Chan