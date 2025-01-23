Last Portuguese governor of Macau Vasco Rocha Vieira passes away at 85

Vasco Rocha Vieira, the last Portuguese governor of Macau, has passed away at the age of 85.

A retired lieutenant general, Rocha Vieira is remembered for his significant role in the transfer of Macau’s sovereignty from Portugal to China in 1999.

Before his tenure as governor, he served as Chief of Staff of the Portuguese Army from 1976 to 1978 and as Minister of the Republic for the Azores from 1986 to 1991.

His time as Macau’s governor from 1991 to 1999 was marked by his efforts to ensure the region’s autonomy, preserve its identity, protect Portuguese interests, and champion religious freedom.

Rocha Vieira was also vocal about his views on the Portuguese government’s handling of the transition.

As cited in a Lusa report, in an interview with Ponto Final, he remarked, “It was a chapter that closed. There were some things where I think Portugal didn’t correspond as I thought it should, but I’m not the one who defines the national interest.”

Despite the successful handover of power, his tenure was marred by controversy over the irregular funding of the Jorge Álvares Foundation, an institution established toward the end of Portuguese rule.

In 2015, Rocha Vieira was awarded the Military Order of the Tower and Sword by President Cavaco Silva for his valor, loyalty, and merit.

Portugal’s President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has expressed his “deepest sorrow” at the passing of Rocha Vieira, whom he described as “one of the most illustrious officers of the Portuguese Army” during the transition to democracy and the early years of its consolidation.

The statement, posted on the official website of the president, reflects on Rocha Vieira’s significant role in the handover of Macau’s sovereignty to China in 1999, calling it a defining moment in the history of the Portuguese state.

“The symbolism of the moment when the Portuguese administration was transferred to the Chinese will remain in the memory of many Portuguese as an example of a sense of state, service to the public cause, and patriotism,” the statement reads.

Rebelo de Sousa also conveyed his personal condolences to Vieira’s family, particularly his widow and children, acknowledging their loss with “much-missed friendship” and expressing Portugal’s gratitude for Rocha Vieira’s legacy.

The Lisbon City Council also mourned his death, praising the late general as a “man of courage” who played a pivotal role in consolidating democracy and was a key figure in the events of November 25, 1975, a critical moment in Portugal’s political history.

His funeral ceremonies will be held today and tomorrow.