Authorities expect 670,000 daily border movements during CNY

Daily traffic during the upcoming Lunar New Year is expected to reach between 630,000 and 670,000 crossings per day, representing a 3% rise compared to the previous year, according to Lei Tak Fai, a representative from the Public Security Police (PSP).

During a press conference at the Border Gate checkpoint yesterday, the official said that this surge anticipates that over five million people will enter and exit the region from January 28 to February 4.

The peak travel days are expected to fall on the fourth and fifth days of the New Year (February 1 and 2).

Lei reported that trends from the “one visa, multiple travels” and “one travel per week” schemes accounted for over 18,000 and 73,000 inbound tourists recorded between January 1 and 21, respectively. This translates to an average of approximately 900 and 3,500 travelers per day.

To manage the expected surge, the PSP has implemented several action plans to maintain public safety and order. The “Winter Precaution Operation 2025” will include increased inspections at entertainment venues and enhanced patrols in tourist hotspots. Additional police officers will monitor crowd flow and initiate control measures as needed.

Customs operations will also be optimized, with extra personnel and inspection counters deployed to streamline the clearance process.

Authorities have coordinated with relevant immigration departments to address potential crowding issues preemptively.

Traffic management will be a priority. To discourage unsafe driving practices such as drunk driving, authorities will introduce enhanced measures against illegal transport services and conduct random vehicle inspections.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant in crowded areas, safeguard their belongings, and follow police instructions.

Authorities recommend that those crossing the borders utilize the PSP’s “Real-time Information Platform” for up-to-date information to facilitate smoother travel during the holiday. Victoria Chan