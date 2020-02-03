New virus has infected more than 17,300 globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 17,300 people globally.

Cases confirmed as of this morning (Monday) in Beijing:

— China: 17,205 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macau has eight. Most of the 361 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 20

— Thailand: 19

— Singapore: 18

— South Korea: 15

— United States: 11

— Germany: 10

— Taiwan: 10

— Malaysia: 8

— Australia: 7

— Vietnam: 8

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 1 death, 1 additional case

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1