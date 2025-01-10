Xia Baolong urges Macau to achieve greater international recognition

Beijing’s top official on Hong Kong and Macau affairs has urged the two cities to fully leverage the advantages of the ‘One country, two systems’ governance model.

Speaking yesterday, Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), highlighted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s seven key expectations for Macau, outlined during his visit last month, as a valuable reference for Hong Kong.

Xia emphasized the importance of the business community in steering both cities through economic transitions, calling it a vital driving force.

During two speeches marking the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to Chinese administration, Xi called on the city to expand its role on the global stage, embrace diversity, avoid complacency, and accelerate economic diversification. The president also stressed the need for public administration reforms, broader international engagement, and maintaining social harmony and stability.

At a seminar organized by the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies in Beijing, Xia said these directives were equally relevant to Hong Kong. “Hong Kong and Macau must excel in fostering internal and external connections, so as to maximize the benefits of the ‘One country, two systems’ model both domestically and internationally,” Xia said, according to a statement from his office. He also urged the two cities to enhance their global reputations and achieve greater international recognition.

Xia pointed to the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone on Hengqin Island, established in 2021 to support Macau’s economic diversification, as a key example of collaboration. Xi had earlier warned that projects in the zone must align with Beijing’s policy goals and advance Macau’s efforts to diversify its economy. Xia said these comments were a reminder for both cities to align with their roles in the Greater Bay Area blueprint, pledging the central government’s continued support with “pragmatic measures.”

Highlighting the broader significance of Xi’s speeches, Xia described them as a profound demonstration of the values embodied in the “one country, two systems” model, including peace, inclusiveness, openness, and shared prosperity. He said the governance model served as an example of China’s approach to global challenges and its success in fostering harmony, diversity, and mutual benefits.

“Hong Kong and Macau must embrace the instructions, align with the evolving times, and proactively adapt to challenges,” Xia added. “By fully utilizing the institutional advantages of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework, the two cities can strengthen their cooperation, exchanges, and mutual learning to achieve greater progress.” Staff Reporters