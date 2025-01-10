Survey finds youth struggle to grasp Hengqin development policies

A recent survey on Hengqin’s industrial development path reveals significant gaps in understanding among local university students about the region’s potential and resources.

The findings, presented at a press conference yesterday, indicate a need for improved communication and educational outreach.

Leaders from the Macau Association of Jiangmen Youths and the Macau Social Security Society unveiled the results of a comprehensive survey conducted from August to November last year. The study aimed to gauge the awareness and perceptions of Macau university students regarding Hengqin’s industrial policies and developmental opportunities.

The survey, which received 524 valid responses, revealed that more than half of the participants lack a thorough understanding of government policies related to Hengqin’s industrial development. Many respondents hold stereotypical views of the area, describing it as resource-poor and lacking industrial diversity. These perceptions persist despite the presence of major enterprises such as TikTok Global Shopping and Alibaba, which highlight Hengqin’s significant development potential.

“Many young people in Macau express ambitions for employment in Hong Kong; however, they are deterred by high housing prices and low salary prospects,” stated the Macau Association of Jiangmen Youths in a press statement.

The findings emphasize the need for initiatives that enhance awareness and encourage local youth to explore Hengqin’s opportunities.

The study also included focus group discussions and elite interviews to supplement the questionnaire data.

Participants noted limited familiarity with major market players operating in Hengqin, potentially hindering local talent from engaging with these businesses. Interviewees suggested that internships could serve as a bridge for students to gain practical experience and insights into Hengqin’s industrial landscape.

The organizers proposed four key recommendations to foster industrial growth and enhance sector cooperation.

They urged the government to standardize social services and unify regulations to encourage service innovation. According to the associations, the planned hospital project presents an opportunity to strengthen Macau’s health industry and establish a framework for data interoperability between Macau and the Mainland.

Also, they suggested developing a framework for industrial data interoperability is essential to ensure the secure and legal flow of data.

Officials are encouraged to leverage resources from universities and enterprises to develop algorithms that support cross-border e-commerce and industrial growth.

The group also called for the expansion of internship programs and assessing their effectiveness in promoting student employment within the Greater Bay Area are necessary. The government should also explore internship opportunities for students in Macau to facilitate their transition into long-term roles in Hong Kong, according to the group. Victoria Chan