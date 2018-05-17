16 Nam Van land plots returned to government

The concessions associated with 16 land plots near Nam Van Lake were returned to the government yesterday, according to a dispatch published in the government’s Official Gazette. All 16 concessions expired on July 30, 2016. As the developer did not complete its development of the lands, under the region’s new land law, the concessions are no longer valid. Three plots of land are located on Zone A of Nam Van Lake, 11 on Zone C, and 2 on Zone D. The area covered by the plots of land vary totals 58,086 square meters. All plots of land are for commercial purposes.

Share this: Tweet





