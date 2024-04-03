GEG Invites NPC and CPPCC Delegates to Share the Spirit of the “Two Sessions” for the 5th Consecutive Year

As a patriotic Chinese enterprise deeply rooted in Macau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) actively encourages its team members, local youths, and the community to keep abreast of the country and Macau’s development through various approaches. As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region (“SAR”), GEG hosted the “Sharing Session of the NPC and CPPCC – GEG National Education Series” for the fifth consecutive year with the support of the Macao Chamber of Commerce (“MCC”) and the Chinese Cultural Exchange Association (“CCEA”). Held today at the Galaxy Auditorium of the Galaxy International Convention Center, the event invited Mr. Chui Sai Peng, Deputy to the National People’s Congress (“NPC”) and Chairman of CCEA; Mr. Ma Chi Ngai, Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”) and President of Board of the Directors of MCC; and Mr. Francis Lui, Member of the National Committee of the CPPCC and Vice Chairman of GEG, to share the spirit of the “Two Sessions” and profound insights with approximately 600 GEG executives, representatives of CCEA and the Macau University of Science and Technology (“MUST”) that attended in-person or online from different regions.

The sharing session was attended and supported by Mr. Sun Yaohua, Director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government (“CLO”) in the Macau SAR, and Mr. Lin Guangzhi, Director of Institute for Social and Cultural Research of MUST, who joined as the event’s moderator. Bringing together hundreds of GEG executives on-site, other executives from GEG’s offices and its subsidiary – K. Wah Construction Materials, including those from Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Eastern China and Yunnan, also actively participated via the online live broadcast. In addition, GEG will compile the event highlights into a video for replaying in the back-of-house areas at its various properties to convey the core messages of the “Two Sessions” to nearly 20,000 team members. During the sharing session, the speakers introduced the “Two Sessions” and major policies from different perspectives, and outlined various key highlights of the Central Government’s work report and the important speeches delivered by major leaders. They also shared inspirations drawn from the “Two Sessions” policies guiding Macau’s overall development and addressing significant issues. These include implementing the principles of “One Country, Two Systems” and “Patriots Governing Macau”; fostering new quality productive forces in line with local circumstances in driving forward Macau’s adequate economic diversification development strategy; promoting Macau’s full integration into the national development through fostering the development of local tourism industry and leveraging the opportunities arising from the “Guangdong- Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin”; and facilitating the high-quality development for the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”. Following the speakers’ sharing, Mr. Lin Guangzhi and GEG executives proactively raised questions during the Q&A session and engaged in a fruitful discussion.

Mr. Chui Sai Peng said, “It is of top priority to facilitate high-quality development and continuously adopt a practical and region-specific approach to explore Macau’s own new quality productive forces, with the ‘1+4’ adequate economic diversification development strategy as a notable example. Additionally, Macau should leverage its advantages as a Chinese-Portuguese bridge to contribute to the development of the Greater Bay Area, thereby better integrating into the national development whilst maintaining its long-term prosperity and stability.”

Mr. Ma Chi Ngai said, “On this new journey in the new era, we must take concrete actions to drive forward the Chinese modernization. With the introduction and implementation of various talent development policies by the Central Government, Guangdong and the municipal governments to support Hong Kong and Macau, Macau youths should proactively seize these emerging opportunities to further participate in the integrated development of Hengqin and Macau, Macau’s integration into the overall development of the country, and enrich their personal growth with more possibilities.”

Mr. Francis Lui thanked CLO for its great support to the event; Mr. Chui Sai Peng and Mr. Ma Chi Ngai for their generous sharing; as well as Mr. Lin Guangzhi for joining as the event’s moderator, which allow GEG executives and team members to gain a deeper understanding of the spirit of the “Two Sessions”. He also said, “With the support and care of the country, we must give full play to ‘One Country, Two Systems’, continue to embrace the development opportunities of the country, cooperate with the ‘1+4’ adequate economic diversification development strategy of the Macau SAR Government, further facilitate Macau’s cross-sectoral integration of ‘tourism+’, and tell China stories well. Marking the double celebrations this year, GEG will actively cooperate with the celebration events organized by the Macau SAR Government, and join hands with all sectors of the community to create a brighter future for Macau.”

Over the years, GEG has been proactively encouraging team members and the young generation to learn about the country’s developments and achievements, and to reinforce their national identity and patriotism. GEG was the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in launching youth national education programs in Macau through its title-sponsorship of the “GEG Macau Cup – Youth National Education Competition” for 15 consecutive years that attracted nearly 120,000 participants to join throughout the years. Since 2011, GEG has also co-organized GEG Youth Achievement Program with the Macau Management Association for 13 consecutive years, and has further incorporated elements of the double celebrations this year to broaden the horizons of local youths through deepening their national knowledge. Moreover, GEG also actively hosted a variety of activities under the “National Education Series”. This year, GEG will continue to arrange team members to visit the “National Security Education Exhibition”, with aims of enhancing their understanding of the development of the motherland. Moving forward, GEG will continue to host more related activities to promote the core values of patriotism and love for Macau.