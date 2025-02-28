Melco leads Macau and Asia in 2025 Forbes Travel Guide

Melco Resorts & Entertainment announced its achievements in the recently released 2025 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), further excelling this year in its lead among integrated resorts in Asia and topping the competition across all of Macau. With three new FTG Five-Star awards granted to Melco across the Hotel, Restaurant and Spa categories, including for Studio City’s Epic Tower, The Spa at Epic Tower and Altira Macau’s Aurora restaurant, the Company has attained the most Five-Star awards in Macau and Asia with a record total of 107 stars.

Epic Tower opened in April 2023 as part of Melco’s Studio City Phase 2 development. Designed by the renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, the second-phase project has a total investment of US$1.2 billion and is 90% comprised of non-gaming elements. In addition to Epic Tower, the Phase 2 development also includes the 10,000-square-meter Studio City Indoor Water Park, featuring 16 attractions, seven state-of-the-art water slides, an indoor-outdoor surfing simulator, two wave pools and a 250-meter action river called Starlight Rapids.

The new FTG Five-Star award winner for accommodation, The Epic Tower hotel offers 338 suites, with eight room types and villas, including two poolside villas. All rooms feature an in-room smart concierge system, MelSuite, accessible via a fully customized digital tablet. The rooms exhibit a distinctive modern aesthetic, featuring designer furniture, along with luxury cotton bedding, designer bath products and cutting-edge electronic devices. Additionally, some suites are equipped with underfloor heating in the bathrooms for enhanced guest comfort.

Beyond the rooms, the hotel features an indoor heated swimming pool, a professional fitness center, and the newly awarded FTG Five-Star award winner, The Spa at Epic Tower.

The Spa at Epic Tower is inspired by the sleek, aerodynamic elements of super yachts. It features six treatment rooms and suites, offering the exclusive thermal Spa Facilities comprising experience showers, a steam room, the Vitality Pool and a unique Infrared Room with Himalayan Salt Wall. Spa services include therapeutic massages, body treatments and facial care, as well as hair coloring, barbering and professional nail care.

Additionally, an exclusive wellness journey known as The Spa at Epic Tower Wellness Treatment is available, combining aromatherapy with meditation. The treatments include chakra energy meditation and harmonic singing bowl sound therapy, helping guests achieve deep relaxation and improved sleep.

Commenting on the Forbes achievement, Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “It is an honor to be recognized once again by Forbes Travel Guide. We are thrilled to receive three new Five-Star awards across our hotels, restaurants and spas this year, highlighting our dedication to creating integrated resorts that offer superlative design, operation and guest experience. We are excited to welcome new and returning guests at our properties in Asia and Europe in the year ahead, as we continue to and enhance our luxury hospitality and entertainment offerings across Melco’s portfolio.”