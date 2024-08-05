Gov’t accuses Taiwan’s Office of ‘defaming and distorting facts’ for political purposes

The government has responded to accusations from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Delegation that an official from the Office had seen a work visa being refused by local authorities due to the person having refused to sign an affidavit in which he would state that he would agree with the “One China” principle.

The government has issued a press statement expressing “its firmest condemnation and opposition to Taiwan distorting the facts and defaming Macau regarding the provisions for staff rotation at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Delegation in Macau.”

The same statement notes that “Following the ‘Basic Law of the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China’ and the principles and guidelines for handling Macau matters related to Taiwan, which were drawn up by the Central Government after 1999, the Taiwanese institutions and their personnel in Macau must comply with the ‘One China’ principle.”

“Therefore, it is completely legitimate and reasonable for the Macau SAR government to require the Taipei Economic and Cultural Delegation in Macau and its staff to sign a ‘Term of Commitment’,” the local government said.

“However, the Taiwanese authorities distort reality and defame Macau, highlighting their political objective, seriously damaging the relationship between Macau and Taiwan. The current staff problem of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Delegation in Macau results from the insistent and irresponsible actions of the Taiwanese authorities, whose responsibilities must be assumed by the Taiwanese authorities.”

According to Taiwan, the local government wanted the new appointee to the Taiwanese representation to sign a document, which “our side cannot agree to,” the Mainland Affairs Council deputy head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh said in a press conference with the media in Taiwan, adding that it prevented the official from taking up the post in Macau.

At the same opportunity, Liang called on the local government “not to impose unnecessary obstacles” to new appointments taking up the post, the outlet Channel News Asia, reported.

In a heated speech, Liang said that if the Macau government continues to insist on such requirements for Taiwanese officials, the Taiwanese authorities “will prepare for the worst,” he said, without specifying what actions Taiwanese authorities would be prepared to take.