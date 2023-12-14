2024 Budget approved, despite criticism from Ron Lam

The government budget for 2024 was passed in the final reading at the Legislative Assembly (AL) yesterday.

The budget was almost unanimously voted in by lawmakers. The exception was Ron Lam, who criticized the fact that the budget shows a reduction in investment from the government in core areas such as health and education.

Lam indicated from the start of the discussion that he would be voting against some articles, explaining that the budget bill had not been fully clarified in the AL Standing Committee. He also noted that, besides maintaining the wealth partaking scheme and resuming the injection of the 7,000 patacas into the individual accounts of residents’ Providence Fund, the budget does not include any other measures aiming to solve societal problems.

“We still have a lot of problems with unemployment among the younger generation who hold high academic qualifications, but the budget does not have anything on this matter,” Lam also said.

In response, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, predictably refused to provide any further explanation, stating, “I cannot explain any further the reasons for this budget. All these matters have already been discussed in the committee, as the opinion notes. There isn’t a need to increase investment from the government in all the sectors every year,” he added. “The investment of the government needs to be addressed in the medium and long term.”

According to Lei, the investment or disinvestment can only be addressed in periods of five or more years and not annually.

Addressing particularly investment in education, Lei said that the government was investing between MOP7.6 billion and MOP7.7 billion, highlighting the decision as being “good support” for the sector.

Lam also criticized the way the government reached a “non-deficit” budget, saying that the balance was “not really a positive one” that was “achieved through a financial engineering exercise.”

Lam also voted against the budget article related to the Hac-Sá Adventure Park, claiming the government is spending “too much” without proper justification. He argued the money could instead be used to “improve the quality of teaching in the schools,” or fund a “larger investment into free schooling programs.”

Minimum wage approved, short timing for discussion criticized

The AL passed on the final reading yesterday a bill that updates the minimum wage for both cleaning staff and security staff working in condominiums from MOP32 to MOP34 per hour.

The amendment represents an increase to the monthly salary from a previous MOP6,656 (in 2019) to MOP7,072 from January 1, 2024.

At the plenary, several lawmakers have shown concerns over the timing for implementing the new law, claiming that the government took too long to present the bill for lawmakers to debate.

Ron Lam was one of the most vocal critics, stating that it is necessary to disclose the new rules to the condominiums and, in some cases, adjust the condominium fees accordingly.

Other lawmakers, namely those representing the labor sector, called on the government to establish a mechanism to periodically review the minimum wage; however, Lei Wai Nong said that such is a task of the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs, which government does not wish to interfere with.