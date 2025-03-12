2025MIECF expands global reach with increased participation

The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2025MIECF) will take place from March 27 to 29, drawing exhibitors and traders from nearly 40 countries – 15% more than last year. The event features five exhibition zones and over 100 international enterprises showcasing green initiatives. It will also host global exchange activities, including a roundtable on low-carbon urban transformation and themed business matching sessions, fostering international cooperation and market opportunities in the environmental sector.

