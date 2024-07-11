270,000 visit MGTO Malaysia roadshow

The Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia has engaged a total of 268,000 spectators over four days, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office. Held at the Blue Concourse in Kuala Lumpur’s Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall, over 2,000 hotel and air ticket products were sold both online and offline throughout the roadshow. Over 30 KOLs and artists were invited to attend the roadshow. As of the night of July 8, the roadshow’s total exposure has reached 31.2 million people.

