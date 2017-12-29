3-2-1… Where to go for the New Year’s Eve countdown

Several integrated resorts are hosting countdown parties, featuring music and entertainment to celebrate New Year’s Eve on Sunday.

Sands Resorts Macao welcomes guests and visitors to celebrate with an outdoor countdown celebration at The Venetian Macao Lagoon and the forecourt of The Parisian Macao with an evening of music and entertainment.

The integrated resort will feature Kolor & Candy Lo, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Blue Note and a 3D light and sound display at midnight.

On the stroke of midnight, the countdown clock will transform the façade of The Venetian Macao into a magnificent 3D light show. At the Parisian, the majestic Eiffel Tower will also countdown the end to the year with a dazzling light show.

At The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, guests can celebrate the arrival of 2018 with whisky and champagne, served at special prices, and lucky draw prizes, while China Rouge will present a dancing show and DJ performance.

Meanwhile, Studio City offers “The Biggest Night” NYE Celebration Package. The package will begin with the opportunity to enjoy a drink in the figure-8 Ferris wheel in a private cabin, followed by unlimited drinks, snacks and canapes at Premiere Bar.

VIP admission to Pacha’s Circus Freaks New Year’s Eve event and countdown is available to only 150 guests.

Each cabin is entitled to one lucky draw entry at Premiere Bar. The prizes will include a NYE Table Package at Pacha Macau, including four bottles of Moët & Chandon Champagne and Batman Dark Flight tickets.

At Macau’s Fisherman’s Wharf, its annual party will feature rock and roll band Mr., popular singers Sammy Sum, J.Arie, Vivian Chan, Naomi Li, together with local group MFM and the band Crossline. The set will play until midnight.

Hard Rock Café Macau will host a “Bling Bling New Year’s Countdown Party” from 10 p.m. and will feature a series of activities including a raffle and games. Seats will be offered on a first-come-first-basis and standing space will also be available.

The Roadhouse Macau will present its “Rock into 2018!” party with prizes, a midnight balloon drop and a limousine service.

Ponte 16 Resort will be presenting a series of celebratory activities from the afternoon of New Year Eve including festive delicacies and rewards continuing into the night.

The C AllStar group from Hong Kong and Macau singer Terence Chui have been invited to perform at the “Ponte 16 New Year’s Eve Countdown Music Party 2017”.

Hong Kong artist Mayao Ma and Macau singers Ken Sou and Ring Hun and a local dance group are also set to perform.

Participants will also enjoy the chance to win a free trip to Bangkok with 5-star hotel accommodation for two and other prizes in the Ponte 16 Resort Countdown Lucky Draw.

