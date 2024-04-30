30 injured in three-vehicle collision in Taipa

Approximately 30 people suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Estrada da Ponte de Pac on, near the Amizade Bridge in Taipa yesterday, according to multiple media reports.

The incident involved a casino shuttle bus, a van and a truck. Photos show the casino bus’s windscreen shattered and caved in.

According to the local Fire Services Bureau, a 38-year-old bus driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued. He was taken to the Kiang Wu Hospital with a bruised, swollen and slightly injured right knee, but was conscious and stable.

Additionally, 12 male and 17 female passengers between the ages of 22 and 68 were transported to the Conde São Januário Hospital with minor injuries.

The passengers consisted of Macau residents, non-resident workers, and visitors from Hong Kong and the mainland.

Officials have yet to release a statement about the cause of the incident, although a preliminary investigation has ruled out the possibility of drunk driving.

Macau police and firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Staff Reporter