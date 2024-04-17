34 racehorses from Macau Jockey Club in quarantine in Zhuhai

As Macau’s horse racing industry comes to a close, 34 racehorses from the city have commenced a 30-day quarantine period in Zhuhai, reports TDM.

According to Gongbei Customs, the horses crossed into mainland China via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, undergoing infrared temperature checks and clinical exams before being transported to Zhuhai.

The horse industry company operating the quarantine site said it plans to host approximately 150 former Macau racehorses in total, working with the Macau Jockey Club (MJC) as the city’s controversial decision to shutter the racetrack leaves nearly 300 horses in need of new homes by 2025.

After the 30-day quarantine, the animals will be sent to locations across China, including Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Inner Mongolia, and Shandong, for use in “competitions, shows, performing arts and other purposes.”

Many of Macau’s racehorse owners have expressed frustration with the MJC’s decision to call it quits and the abrupt way in which the industry has been wound up. They have repeatedly called for more compensation from the MJC, to help cover the costs of shipping their horses to countries such as the US and New Zealand.

A previous petition urged the government to provide retirement care for some horses at Coloane Island’s Seac Pai Van Park. As the racing era ends, the quarantine program aims to facilitate the horses’ transition to new roles. Staff Reporter