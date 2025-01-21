43% of employers have not yet paid FSS contributions

The Social Security Fund (FSS) has informed that some 18,000 employers (43%) have yet to pay the obligatory system contributions for their employees under the Social Security System for the fourth quarter of 2024. In the same statement, the FSS urges employers and residents to use the “Business & Associations Platform” or the “Macao One Account” to make payments as soon as possible, especially before the approaching Lunar New Year holiday, to avoid overdue payments and long queues. Those whose employee status remained unchanged during the quarter and whose employee data was previously submitted through the online platforms can pay the obligatory system contributions and the employment fee for non-resident workers via the same two online platforms within this month.

