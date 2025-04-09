Residential property price drops 0.9% for the three months ending in Feb 2025

The Statistics and Census Service indicated that the overall residential property price index for the three months ending in February 2025 (Dec. 2024 to Feb. 2025) was 202.3, down by 0.9% over the previous three-month period (Nov. 2024 – Jan. 2025).

According to the same release, the indices for the Macau Peninsula (200.3) and Taipa & Coloane (210.2) dropped by 0.9% and 1.2% respectively.

The index of pre-sale residential units (213.8) fell further, decreasing by 3.8% from the previous period, while the index of existing residential units (222.8) remained more stable, declining by only 0.4%.

Analyzed by the building age, the indices for residential units of buildings between six and ten years old decreased by 1.9%, while those five years old or less dropped by 1.4%.

On the other hand, those aged between 11 and 20 years old climbed by 1.6%.

Regarding the indices analysis by usable floor area, the ones for residential units with less than 50 square meters and those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square meters decreased by 4% and 2%, respectively.

On the other hand, the index for larger units, with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square meters, increased by 3.2%.

Compared to the same period last year, the overall residential property price index decreased significantly by 11.8%, with the indices for the Macau Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane declining by 12.6% and 8.7%, respectively.