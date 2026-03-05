YOHO invests MOP30 million in food court project at former New Century Hotel

YOHO Group, one of the city’s hospitality operators, is investing MOP30 million to establish a food court as part of the ongoing revamp of the former New Century Hotel in Taipa, which has been closed since 2017.

According to the company’s official website, the latest update indicates that the property is scheduled to begin trial operations in the third quarter of this year, potentially as early as August.

The integrated project will consist of two hotels, offering about 700 five-star hotel rooms and an additional 240 rooms.

The development will extend beyond accommodation to include a retail component – “YOHO Mall The Gold Coast Shoppes” – as well as the food court.

The project describes the venue, positioned as a “Macau specialty food hub + local entrepreneurship incubator,” as housing 17 food and beverage stalls, offering nearly 260 indoor seats and about 50 outdoor leisure seats.

The group said applications will be open to residents – with priority given to first-time entrepreneurs – and local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a public tender.

Winners will receive design and fit-out subsidies covering 25% to 100% of costs, plus one year of rent-free tenancy.

“We know that many talented entrepreneurs in Macau are discouraged by steep start-up costs and complex construction and licensing procedures,” the company said, positioning the food court as an incubator for new ventures. “This is not just a commercial project, but a social experiment in heritage and innovation,” YOHO said.

Applications will open tomorrow during a briefing session and will run until the end of the month.

The hotel opened as New Century Hotel in 1992 and was rebranded in 2013 as the Beijing Imperial Palace before its closure.

Rebranded again under the operator as the YOHO Gold Coast Hotel, reconstruction has been ongoing since last year, and the group has yet to announce the total investment for the project’s full redevelopment.

“Continuing its legacy with renewed significance for the modern era, the YOHO Group is not only committed to providing high-quality accommodation but also determined, through this project, to create for Macau not just a dining venue, but a social hub that fosters creativity and community bonds,” the operator said.

According to Macau Business, YOHO filed two separate hotel license applications for the site last month – one for a five-star hotel and another for two-star accommodation.

The hillside property, located on Estrada Nordeste, spans 14,918 square meters next to the City University of Macau in Taipa.

When it first opened as the five-star New Century Hotel, it offered about 500 rooms and later became home to the now-inoperative Greek Mythology casino. Operations ceased three years later amid a prolonged ownership dispute between Empresa Hoteleira and Victory Success.

Empresa Hoteleira is reportedly controlled by former junket promoter Ng Man Sun, while Victory Success was previously linked to Alvin Chau, the former head of Suncity Group.

Chau was sentenced to 18 years in prison in early 2023 for leading a criminal syndicate and operating illegal gambling businesses.

Details regarding the current ownership of the property have not been released.

The developer is behind local projects including the YOHO Treasure Island Hotel, YOHO Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and residential developments such as YOHO Twins, Cotai Marina Bay, and Oscar Crescent.

Reports have linked the company to businesswoman Ao Mio Leong and Mike Lam Hin Wai, brother of former Transport Bureau (DSAT) director Lam Hin San.

The company said in a statement that the site “was once a landmark in Macau’s illustrious history of gaming and tourism.”

Ricaela Diputado

