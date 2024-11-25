60% of 2023 economic output from non-gaming industries

In 2023, non-gaming industries in Macau accounted for 61.7% of the total Gross Value Added (GVA). According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the GVA of non-gaming sectors rose 20.7% year-on-year to reach MOP220.7 billion, marking an increase of 12.9 percentage points compared to 2019 levels. This growth was primarily driven by a 395% surge in visitor arrivals, which revitalized various service sectors, especially in tourism-related industries. The tertiary sector’s overall GVA, which encompasses both gaming and non-gaming activities, experienced a substantial increase of 76.4% year-on-year, elevating its share of the industrial structure to 94.4%.

