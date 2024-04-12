65 rounds in: Is Macau’s long-running mask distribution program still necessary?

Macau’s long-standing mask supply program, now in its 65th round, is being questioned by residents particularly about the continued allocation of public funds.

While the program aims to distribute masks at an affordable price to eligible residents, changing habits and declining mask usage has led some individuals to question the program’s relevance and suggest alternative uses for the funds.

The long-running program will distribute 30 masks for 24 Macau patacas to eligible residents over 30 days. But interviews found that many no longer wear masks regularly.

“I don’t wear masks unless I have a cough or I’m sick; it’s much easier to bear them considering we had to wear them constantly for a few years,” said local resident Jessica Silva.

Silva also suggested that the government could allocate the funds for better purposes as masks are otherwise readily available for purchase.

Tomas Lopes said “no” when asked if he still wears a mask. Acknowledging masks may come in handy, he doesn’t think continuing distribution is harmful.

Oriana Cheang, another resident, mentioned that she only wears masks in public health areas and observed that the government possesses substantial funds.

The Health Bureau (SSM) was approached by the Times for comments regarding the funding rationale and the possibility of the program’s termination. However, the bureau has yet to respond, leaving questions unanswered about the decision to continue allocating funds to masks despite a significant decline in usage over the past year.

While masks will remain commercially available, the voluntary wearing of masks has decreased, and mask stock is increasing. This has prompted some to question whether public funds could be utilized more effectively in other areas as concerns over Covid-19 subside. The SSM did not clarify whether usage trends influenced its decision to renew the program.

This comes as Deputy Ron Lam previously called last year for people to gradually stop wearing masks after the peak of the pandemic last year, stating prolonged use can affect immunity, language development in children, and interpersonal communication.

While some individuals express a decreased reliance on masks and suggest alternative uses for public funds, others acknowledge potential benefits of continued distribution. Ultimately, the decision regarding the allocation of public funds and the future of the mask supply program rests with the SSM. Staff Reporter