80 extra flights approved for CNY

The Macao Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) has approved 80 extra and charter flights, double the number of authorized flights during the festive season last year. These extra and charter flights mainly operate to and from mainland China. Other destinations, namely Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan and Thailand, are also included. The measure aims to increase the airlines’ capacity to “meet the air transport demand for the Chinese New Year.” These extra flights and charter flights will operate until February 26, and are operated by several airlines including Air Macau and China Eastern Airlines.

CPTTM to co-organize seminar on fashion branding

The Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre (CPTTM) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will jointly organise a seminar on “How to Become the New Focus of a Fashion Brand” on February 7. According to information from the bureau, there will be a second seminar, titled, “Centrestage Hong Kong International Fashion Exposition.” This second seminar invites local fashion designers who participated in the exposition last year to come back and share their experiences. INK and AXOXYXOXS, designers from Macau, were ranked in the top 20 most popular brands at the Centerstage Hong Kong International Fashion Exposition in 2017. The seminar will be held at CPTTM ‘s House of Apparel Technology.

