IAM removes 54 tonnes of rubbish from empty land

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) removed 54 tonnes of trash from unused land and private sites by the end of June, according to the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) in response to a written inquiry from lawmaker Leong Hong Sai.

Leong expressed concern about public health issues on undeveloped plots, citing a location next to the Cotai Mount-Peak Building in Coloane. This location has had “stagnant water for a long time, which is an excellent breeding ground for mosquitoes and rats,” causing disturbances to nearby residents for years.

“The government needs to actively and effectively demand that land concessionaires assume responsibilities and resolve problems like stagnant water, environmental hygiene issues, potential fire risks,” Leong said.

DSSCU clarified that concessionaires must improve sanitary conditions on granted land and maintain close communication with agencies to monitor issues on unused state land. The Health Bureau conducts regular inspections and mosquito control measures, helping inspected parties eliminate potential breeding sites that encourage mosquito proliferation “to detect and deal with the vector source risk to public health in a timely manner,” the government said.

Regarding the issue of vacant private land, IAM stressed it will “actively collaborate” to clean up containers and rubbish to prevent the spread of disease. Leong also inquired whether inert materials could be used to fill other unused land. Authorities noted that this could alleviate construction waste landfill pressure. Victoria Chan