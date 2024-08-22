‘New Hope’ lawmakers want gov’t to increase civil servants wages for 2025

The directly elected lawmakers from the group “New Hope,” which primarily represents civil servants, are hopeful that the government will increase the wages of civil servants next year, José Pereira Coutinho and Che Sai Wang said during a media briefing yesterday where they reviewed the legislative work at the Legislative Assembly (AL).

Regarding the upcoming Chief Executive (CE election), Pereira Coutinho stated that he is not currently supporting any candidate but emphasized the need for a new CE to provide a “change in attitude” from their predecessors.

Pereira Coutinho, who maintains close ties with some factions within the Portuguese community in Macau, also highlighted the importance of ensuring that the Macau Basic Law enshrines the customs and traditions of the community of Portuguese descent in Macau. He urged the new CE to ensure that these traditions are upheld and respected, and that no discrimination occurs against residents of Portuguese descent in Macau.

He specifically called for the regulation of Article 42 of the Basic Law, which mandates that “The interests of the residents of Portuguese descent in Macau shall be protected by the Macau Special Administrative Region following the law, and their customs and cultural traditions shall be respected.”

Pereira Coutinho noted that, despite this legal provision that clearly stipulates the need to protect this heritage, there are no concrete rules to ensure its implementation in practice, leading to potential abuses and discrimination. For example, he cited issues with accessing subsidies and reserving venues for Portuguese community celebrations.

Looking ahead to the new Macau government, which will follow the election of the new CE on Oct. 13, Pereira Coutinho urged a focus on improving the populace’s quality of life, guaranteeing that basic needs are met, and resolving transportation issues.

He also called on the new government to consider the public’s opinions and to communicate more directly with citizens.

Reflecting on the legislative year, the lawmaker expressed disappointment with the administration, noting a weakening of the AL’s supervisory powers over government activities and decisions.

He noted the constant vetoing of debate motions from the government-appointed lawmakers, and the lack of transparency in the responses from government officials to the lawmakers’ inquiries and requests for clarification, with many inquiries remaining unanswered.

According to recent statistics, during the last legislative year, both Pereira Coutinho and Che Sai Wang submitted a total of 119 inquiries on matters relating to government supervision and 634 inquiries to the CE and various government departments on social issues.

Both Pereira Coutinho and Che Sai Wang have expressed the belief that the government’s response to lawmakers’ inquiries has been inadequate, and called for greater transparency in governance and improved governance capabilities.