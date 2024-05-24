80-year-old marks fifth case for Legionnaires’ disease 

The Health Bureau (SSM) received a report of a case of Legionnaires’ disease at the public hospital yesterday, making it the fifth case of such disease in the city this year. The patient is an 80-year-old male who developed a fever and cough on May 15. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia after a week at Kiang Wu Hospital and suffered respiratory failure. He was then transferred at Conde S. Januario Hospital for further auxiliary examination. He then tested positive for Legionella pneumophila, which was later diagnosed as Legionnaires’ disease.

