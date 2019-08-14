A night at the museum

A one-off nocturnal opening and tour session at the Macao Museum in October is under consideration, disclosed Loi Chi Pang, director of the museum.

As for whether the event will become a regular occurrence, Loi said that the popularity of the proposed event is a major consideration.

“After all, we are part of the government. Our operation involves [the use of] public funds. We cannot blindly run sessions,” Loi said.

He added that there must be an appropriate and sufficient audience to support the concept.

However, the museum head assured residents that his department will explore different forms of activities held at different locations to offer new types of experiences.

Regarding visitor numbers this year at museums managed by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Loi revealed that tentative statistics show a rising trend. He expects there will be a 10% year-over-year increase at his museum.

Meanwhile, the IC, represented by the Macao Museum of Art, is calling for exhibit proposals for the Macao-China Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, which will be held in May next year. Proposals should be submitted to the bureau between now and September 25.

Exhibiting teams must have at least two members, consisting of the curator and at least one exhibitor. Each member must be at least 18 years old and hold Macau permanent residency.

In terms of educational background, at least one of the team members must have been educated in urban construction or urban planning. Other team members can be educated in other fields.

Results will be announced in October this year. The selected team will receive a maximum production fee of MOP600,000 and a transportation and accommodation fee for no more than three people to and from Venice.

The theme for this year’s Biennale is “How will we live together?” AL