Sir,

In recent years there have been rumblings and grumblings of various kinds about the Macao Orchestra, the validity of which is not for me to comment. It is certainly true that during Covid, when Macao was largely closed to the outside world, the Orchestra was playing with less than its full complement of musicians and, whether for this or other reasons, some of its concerts were on the flabby side and performances were often tired or at least uninspired and uninspiring.

I am now writing to send my hearty congratulations to the Macao Orchestra and its conductor, Lio Kuokman, for an astonishing opening concert of the 2023 – 24 season, past Saturday evening, 2nd September.

At one stage, it looked almost certain that Super Typhoon Saolo was going to scupper this event but, thank goodness, it went ahead after all and what a thrilling evening it was. Guest pianist Yekwon Sunwoo was simply outstanding. His performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op.18, beautifully accompanied by the Macao Orchestra, was truly electric and its effect was palpable throughout the concert hall. The rapport between pianist and conductor was also magical and this was a performance many of us will remember with real joy for years to come. The Orchestra’s playing of the other pieces – Shostakovich, Richard Strauss and more Rachmaninoff – was also excellent: tight, controlled and exciting. Maestro Lio has now set a very high standard for the rest of the season; I wish him and the Orchestra the greatest success. I truly hope this is a new beginning for the Macao Orchestra and with music like this to look forward to, the naysayers will have to look elsewhere for their gloomy satisfaction. The planned season promises a cornucopia of musical delights.

My congratulations to all.

Yours faithfully,

Glenn Timmermans

(Professor)