AAM presents activity plan for 2019

Right after the results of the election were known, the Macau Lawyers Association (AAM) disclosed the Association activity plan for 2019.

According to the document to which the Times had access, the plan includes 19 main topics of interest, starting with the need for added support by the members of the Board in consequence of the growing workload.

Complementing the previous measure, the Association will also seek to hire more staff in order to improve the service to its members.

Another of the aspects that the AAM proposes to improve is the Association website, in order to allow the electronic submission of applications, suggestions or submission of payment proof of the quotas (when paid by bank transfer).

The revamped Association webpage will also include legal opinions issued by the AAM on legislative acts and other matters requested by public entities as well as the internship admission and final examination tests.

Besides the regular annual activities of the association, the AAM pledged to pay special attention this coming year to activities related to the Greater Bay Area and to the long-standing challenge of acquiring bilingual professionals.

The Association said that the board would commit to finding ways to “support the increasing use of the Chinese language in judicial processes, continuing to undertake a survey of the strengthening of bilingualism.”

