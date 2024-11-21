Advertising of gambling activities during GP needs further review, gov’t claims

In response to concerns about the legality of gambling-related advertising during the 71st Macau Grand Prix, local authorities told the Times that independent monitoring and analysis of each specific case is required before determining whether there have been any illegalities.

The government’s response follows an inquiry regarding advertisements promoting gaming activities seen on several vehicles that took part in the Macau Grand Prix over the past weekend.

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) confirmed that, under Law 7/89/M (Advertising Activity) and amendments promoted by Law 12/2024, “advertising activities that have, as their main objective, the advertising of gambling, are restricted.”

According to Article 8 of the same law, advertising is prohibited for: a) the activity of pawnbroker (or any money lending activities); b) gambling games as the primary focus of the advertising message; and c) weapons and connected matters.

One key subject of concern is advertising banners placed on several cars from the TCR World Tour event. These banners promoted a company involved in online gambling, particularly using cryptocurrencies to gamble.

The banners were placed on the cars in several locations, including on the front corners, bonnet (in some cases), and on the sides or doors of the cars, and displayed the Chinese characters 优塔 followed by the English words “Crypto Casino.”

According to an investigation from the Times, the company website featured an image with two of the racers displaying the same advertising, along with an official logo of the Macau Grand Prix and information suggesting that the company was an “Official Sponsor” of the GP and/or of the team “Goat Racing.”

In a separate section on the company website, Chinese written information stated that the company was supporting the “Goat Racing” team and its three drivers in the local GP event, which included Esteban Guerrieri, Dušan Borković and Marco Butti. Additionally, the company, through another entity under the name 華利高 Very Good, was also sponsoring the driver Rob Huff, part of a different team (Volcano Motorsport).