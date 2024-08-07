Briefs

Advisory Committee urges gov’t to review Cotai arena measures

The Islands Social Advisory Committee held a meeting at which members discussed the upcoming Cotai outdoor arena scheduled for completion in January 2025. Concerns were raised that the first performance may be too rushed, and recommendations were made that the government allocate more time to plan and announce transportation and venue management details. They also urged the government to review laws, regulations and safety assessments, citing serious accidents at concerts in Hong Kong.

