Air Macau to increase number of flights in Asian countries during summer

As the summer season is approaching, the SAR’s flagship airline Air Macau has announced that it will increase the number of flights during July and August to numerous popular travel spots across Asia, including Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan and South Korea.

The carrier will operate one daily flight to Seoul and Singapore, four flights per day to Taiwan including two to Taipei and two to Kaohsiung.

The addition also includes 13 weekly flights to Thailand including eight to Don Mueang and five to Bangkok, nine weekly flights to Japan including four to Tokyo and five to Osaka, as well as eight weekly flights to Vietnam with four to Hanoi and four to Da Nang.

Air Macau explained that this move should provide “greater convenience” to local residents traveling abroad and make access to those destinations easier.

The company appears determined to improve momentum for the aviation industry in Macau for summer this year, in order to compensate for the poor results in 2022, where Air Macau registered a 23% decline in its operating revenue compared to 2021, dropping from MOP1.05 billion to about MOP812 million.

