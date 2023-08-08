Air quality in PRD region ‘steadily improving’: Report

The air quality in the Pearl River Delta (PRD) region has been steadily improving, according to a report issued by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Air Quality Monitoring Network.

The 2022 Air Quality Report shows the average annual concentration values of sulfur dioxide (SO2), PM10 and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentrations, dropped 86%, 52% and 45% when compared to 2006 figures.

Compared with 2015, the annual average concentration of carbon monoxide and particulate matter PM2.5 recorded in 2022 decreased 16% and 38% respectively; while the annual average concentration of ozone in 2022 increased 39% compared with 2006, reflecting that the regional photochemical pollution needs to be improved.

According to the Environmental Protection Bureau’s (DSPA) Report on the State of the Environment of Macao 2022, the emission of greenhouse gases increased compared to the previous year, as well as the number of days when unhealthy air was breathed in Macau.

Last year saw only around half of the year logging good air quality.

Data from DSPA’s Environmental Condition Report 2022 shows that only one out of six gauges, which is a roadside gauge, recorded good quality for 74% of days.

According to the “Second Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2021-2025),” the SAR government has launched a series of measures to improve air quality, including continuous review and optimization of emission standards for new vehicles and vehicles in use, encouraging car owners to eliminate old and high-pollution vehicles through subsidy schemes, actively promoting the use of electric vehicles and improving related supporting facilities, and gradually introducing air pollutant emission standards for various key industrial and commercial sites and regulations.

The regional air monitoring network consists of 23 air monitoring stations located in Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau, monitoring six major air pollutants. Staff Reporter