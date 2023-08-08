Airport handled over 550,000 passengers in July, 28% up from June

The Macau International Airport handled over 550,000 passengers last month, the Airport Company (CAM) has said, referring to the July statistics.

According to the same source, the figure represents an increase month-on-month of 28% and puts the total movement of passengers at the local airport at about 60% of the pre-pandemic level.

The figure shows that the average daily number of inbound and outbound passengers was about 17,000.

The number of flights followed a similar trend, jumping to 4,000 in July although, in this case, the increase is just 10% when compared to the previous month.

The daily average flights stood at 129, which compared with the same period in 2019, accounts for a recovery of the number of flights by 58%.

CAM also said that it expects both the passenger traffic and flights to continue to increase over this month.

Aligned with the new tourism development strategy of the government, the CAM added that it is expected the ongoing promotion of Macau in the markets of medium-haul routes, such as Indonesia, will attract more international tourists to Macau and, with them a faster recovery of the aviation sector. RM