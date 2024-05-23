Airport revenues surge 180%

Macau International Airport reported a revenue of MOP1.193 million last year, as cited in its financial report published in the Official Gazette. Albeit from a low base due to the pandemic and halt of flights, the figure recorded a surplus of 220 million patacas after three consecutive annual losses. Throughout the year, the airport facilitated over 5.15 million passengers and accommodated 42,504 aircraft movements. Since its establishment in 1995, the airport’s numbers have surged, reaching a peak of 9.6 million passengers and 77,581 aircraft movements in 2019.

